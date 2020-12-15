Nation (videos)
Bugatti launches latest Chiron Pur Sport in UAE

French manufacturer Bugatti launched its latest Chiron Pur Sport in UAE this week. Called the ‘purest Bugatti ever’, this supercar priced at €2.5 million (Dh11.6m) in Europe, can reach top speeds of 350kmph and clock 0 to 100km in just under 3 seconds. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
