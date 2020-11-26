Nation (videos)
Nation | 26 Nov 2020

Black Friday sales begin in UAE: Get up to 90% off on deals

The annual Black Friday sales popularly known as the White Friday sales in UAE began from November 24. The mega sales is filled with deals and discounts of up to 70 to 90 per cent on a variety of products at several malls and e-commerce platforms. Read more on khaleejtimes.com
