Nation | 14 Dec 2020

Abu Dhabi residents take Covid-19 vaccine

Residents and citizens queued up to take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Prior bookings were made through a dedicated website or helpline number. After signing the consent form and a medical evaluation trained nurses administered the vaccine jab. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (mOHAP) approved mass use of the Sinopharm vaccine on December 9.