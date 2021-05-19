Nation (videos)
Nation | 19 May 2021

KT Explains: Third booster Sinopharm shot

As part of UAE's proactive strategy to provide maximum protection to people against Covid, a third booster shot of Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for UAE residents. So who is eligible for the third booster and how will it help? Watch our KT explainer for details!
