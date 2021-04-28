Nation | 28 Apr 2021

Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?

It is possibly UAE’s oldest place of worship, where prayers are still held to this day. The external façade has been restored with plaster, coral stones and beach rocks, but its architecture remains vestiges of the era of Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Qasimi. He ruled during the historical period between 1777 and 1803 when the mosque was built. The Department of Antiquities and Museums carried out the last restoration under the directives of the current Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. With 60 columns, a roof covered with palm fronds, three huge doors, and 31 windows with distinctive geometric carvings, the mosque is an architectural masterpiece overlooking a hill rising above the Arabian Sea and is big enough to accommodate 1,000 worshipers. Video by M. Sajjad