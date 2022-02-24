Must-have desserts at Expo 2020 Dubai

With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?
Videos1 hour ago
Category
Sort By
With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?
Videos1 hour ago
View at the Palm has recently opened the ‘Next Level’, where one can catch an aerial view of the man-made island from 250m above.
Videos1 week ago
We tried an amazing five-course dinner at the Turkish Village located in Jumeirah that includes a one-metre mix grill platter with some of the juiciest kebabs and so much more.
Videos1 week ago
Khaleej Times speaks to UK pianist and singer Tom Seals who will be the opening act of tonight’s performance at the Al Wasl Plaza.
Videos2 weeks ago
Anker's MagGo line-up are 7.5-watt chargers that are designed for the iPhone 12 and 13 but they can also charge AirPods as well. They take advantage of the iPhone's magnets, so you can effectively snap your device quickly, safely and recharge quickly, whether you're at home, on the go or even in your car.
Videos3 weeks ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos3 weeks ago
Pakistani filmmakers and producers Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq visit the Pakistan Pavilion for a candid chat on the film industry in Pakistan.
Videos3 weeks ago
For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.
Videos3 weeks ago
Live from Expo 2020, Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sits down for a Q&A at Al Wasl Plaza, and gives a special message to the fans.
Videos3 weeks ago
We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.
Videos3 weeks ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos4 weeks ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos4 weeks ago
The global pop star performed at the Jubilee Stage for the second time. He performed at the Music Festival to celebrate 'Pakistan - The Land of Melodies'.
Videos1 month ago
Known for its rose-coloured Nabatean city, the lowest point on Earth, and its cinematic landscapes, the Jordan Pavilion not only highlights the country's heritage, it also showcases innovative feats with the tiniest space satellite.
Videos1 month ago
We visited one of the lushest green pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Singapore Pavilion has a solar canopy producing clean energy and consists of three thematic cones, city, rainforest, and flower cone. Here is a look inside…
Videos1 month ago