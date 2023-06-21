UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Missing Titanic sub: Underwater 'banging sounds' detected as search intensifies

Tourist submersible vanished en route to a shipwreck, trapping five people on board, including Dubai-based billionaire Hamish Harding and British-Pakistani Shahzada Dawood

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 5:30 PM

Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 5:51 PM

READ MORE:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By