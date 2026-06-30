Meet Etihad Rail's first ever passenger in the UAE

Tue, Jun 30, 2026 | Muharram 15, 1448 | Fajr 04:02
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Nasreen Abdulla is a Special Correspondent covering food, tech and human interest stories. When not challenged by deadlines, you’ll find her pulling off submissions on the jiu jitsu mats.
Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting
UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced
WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users
Bahrain, Kuwait struck amid fragile truce as US-Iran MoU enters Day 11
Sharjah Police announce 50% reduction in fines for 3 months