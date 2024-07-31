E-Paper

Dubai: Pizzas, burgers for Dh1? Cafe serves up special promo for summer

Plus, what else is trending in the city?

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:46 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 4:24 PM

You are going to want to cash in on this deal.

Space Cup Café is running a cool summer offer, where you can enjoy a filling meal for Dh1. That’s right folks, when you buy one meal, you can get another spread – be it burger and fries, a pizza, or even avocado on toast – for Dh1.


For another Dh1, you can treat yourself to a summer special beverage.

This offer is available during Happy Hour, from 8am to 8pm, between Sunday and Saturday until September.


Wondering what else is trending around the city?

Well, for one thing, there’s cake. A very special confection by SugarMoo, which has photos hidden within it, making it the perfect (read emotional) present.

Find yourself wanting relief from the sweltering heat? Look no further than the iced karaks that are making their mark on the Dubai food scene.

And if you are in the mood for something that’s globally viral and will look cool on the gram, check out the Korean tissue bread that’s just landed in the UAE. Thin and soft, this loaf – available at Yamanote Atelier – in Abu Dhabi and Dubai comes with three dips.

