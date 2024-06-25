Enjoy a grand Burj Al Arab experience in Dubai

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
There’s something elegant about the 321-metre Burj Al Arab - with its façade that resembles an Arabian Dhow – which stands on an artificial island.
Chances are you’ve been and seen the interiors which are just as impressive. But if you haven’t, this is your time to explore.
Inside Burj Al Arab now offers a luxurious Golden Tour Experience for UAE visitors and residents. This 90-minute tour includes a butler service buggy ride, a visit to the hotel's glass elevator, and stops at the grand Atrium, Experience Suite, and Observation Lounge, where guests can enjoy Arabic coffee and dates.
Priced at Dh469 per person, the package features the viral golden cappuccino and golden tiramisu (perfect for your Insta feed), both adorned with edible gold.
Here are some little-known facts about the hotel that you can keep an eye out for on your visit; the flower arrangements in the lobby are special. It takes a team of up to six florists about eight hours to create the flower arrangements in the lobby, using buds shipped from Holland, Kenya, South Africa and Thailand. Take a good look at the ceiling once inside; it’s got 21,000 Swarovski crystals – an ode to the Milky Way.
