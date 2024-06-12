E-Paper

Eid Al Adha: 6 shows to see in Dubai

From concerts to art experiences and kid-friendly acts, here’s what the stage has in store over the Eid break

By Compiled by Karishma Nandkeolyar

EarthSoul Fest

 

US singer Jason Derulo (Photo by AFP)
Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:59 PM

Put on your dancing shoes because it’s time to move. The music fest with a message about sustainability is coming to Dubai on June 15. You can groove to the likes of American pop star Jason Derulo, Punjabi singer Shae Gill and Emirati singer Akram.

From Dh199. June 15, 8pm. Coca-Cola Arena.


Viva la Frida

What’s a better way to experience art than immersing yourself in it? Check out the life and times of the iconic Frida Kahlo with an immersive 360-degree journey at Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art.

From Dh110. Until June 30, various times. Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah.


Nickelodeon Rocks

Wondering how to keep the kiddos engaged over the Eid break? Here’s an idea – take them to the Nickelodeon Rocks show where they can sing and dance along to Dora the Explorer and her buddy Boots, Paw Patrol’s Marshall and Chase, and SpongeBob SquarePants. There are multiple shows, so there’s always time for a revisit.

Free. June 17-23, multiple show times. Central Galleria, City Centre Mirdif.

Amr Diab live

Music on your mind? Head to the Coca-Cola Arena on June 18 for a concert by five-time platinum artist Amr Diab. Expect chart-topping singles such as Tamally Maak to keep you on your toes and dancing.

From Dh195. June18, 9.30pm. City Walk, Al Safa Street, Jumeirah, Dubai

Kings in Concert– HARISHANKH

Indian music icons Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan are kicking things off in legendary style with an evening of song. The evening will celebrate Hariharan's 50-year legacy and Shankar Mahadevan's recent Grammy win for Best Global Music Album with The Moment.

From Dh200. June 14, 7pm. Coca-Cola Arena

ABBA Reunion

Mamma Mia, here we go again. If you’ve been missing ABBA’s music, this Eid break you can catch up on your favourite jams such as Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money, and SOS. The tribute band ABBA Reunion is playing aboard the QE2.

Dh120. June 14-15, 8pm, with an additional show on June 15 at 3pm. Theatre by QE2.

