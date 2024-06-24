Auto Buzz: Everything you need to know about the motoring events in the region

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Dubai continues to grow as a focal point for the region’s automotive scene, as the season heats up with numerous curtain raisers, ribbon cuttings and major announcements by various company personnel to elevate their respective brands in the market. Here’s what’s been talked about over the past couple of weeks:
Adamas Motor Group, the exclusive distributor of Morgan Motor Company in the UAE and Bahrain, announced the premiere of the long-anticipated Morgan Plus Four sports car at an event held aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship and hotel in Dubai, UAE.
The new Morgan Plus Four is a sight for sore eyes, with its blend of a neo-retro design and cutting-edge technology. With its lightweight aluminum architecture and turbocharged 2.0-litre BMW TwinPower Turbo inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 255 horsepower, the Plus Four can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Its enhanced chassis dynamics and refined interior, which includes things like a starter button and analogue gauges (mixing the new with the old), it is said to deliver a thrilling driving experience, while a range of customisable options is said to provide Plus Four owners with a truly bespoke ownership experience.
The exclusive event also marked the official relaunch of the Morgan brand in the region with Adamas Motor Group officially appointed to support the wider GCC network. In addition to the dramatic reveal, the evening’s programme also featured a charity auction of five bespoke prints, each inspired by Morgan’s storied history and heritage. All proceeds from the auction were donated to Emirates Red Crescent, reflecting Adamas Motor Group’s commitment to social responsibility.
In alignment with the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, and the UAE’s national policy, which encourages the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Al Futtaim IKEA has announced the launch of its new 8-tonne delivery electric truck equipped with advanced LFP battery technology. This initiative by the region’s leading Swedish home furnishing retailer, marks its commitment to sustainability, and its effort to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Given its extensive fleet of delivery vehicles, Al Futtaim IKEA is dedicated to supporting the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s target of having EVs constitute 50 percent of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050 by introducing EV trucks into its logistics operations.
The new electric truck, which boasts a range of 250 kilometres on a full charge, has already undergone successful testing and its initial launch will see the truck being used for small store replenishments, servicing routes from the main store in Yas Island to Al Wahda Mall and the new store in Dalma Mall.
Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al Futtaim IKEA UAE, Egypt, Oman, and Qatar, said: "At Al Futtaim IKEA, we are deeply committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people. In today's world, this means transforming our business and value chain to drastically reduce our climate footprint. This commitment extends our responsibility to the planet. The launch of our 8-tonne electric truck is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and achieving our sustainability goals. We are excited about the potential impact of this initiative and look forward to expanding our fleet of zero-emission vehicles in the near future."
As per its official statement, the introduction of this electric truck is expected to prevent 29 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to the emissions produced by seven passenger cars driven for a year or the carbon absorbed by 477 seedlings grown for a decade. The truck which is powered by LFP battery technology is claimed to ensure efficient energy use and a longer lifespan. By integrating more ZEVs into its fleet, IKEA aims to contribute towards the decarbonisation of the transport industry.
EXEED, the premium Chinese automotive brand exclusively represented by Al Ghurair Motors opened doors to its flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road on June 7.
The new showroom, which is located in the Gold & Diamond Park on Sheikh Zayed Road, spans 475sqm in floor space. The flagship showroom introduces the automotive brand’s pioneering customer experience and service concept, which combines modern aesthetics with integrated physical and digital elements, and is geared to provide customers a friendly and engaging environment. Car enthusiasts and drivers seeking their next purchase can choose from EXEED’s large range of vehicles, which includes the TXL mid-size crossover SUV, the more luxurious VX, the LX compact crossover, and the sleek and well-equipped RX flagship.
EXEED by Al Ghurair Motors Showroom, Sheikh Zayed Road marks the brand's third showroom opening in the UAE and second in Dubai within 12 months of its launch in the Emirates automotive sector. Prospective buyers can now test drive and purchase the vehicles at their convenience at these showrooms. As per the company’s announcement, in response to the surging demand for premium vehicles, EXEED will continue its expansion across the UAE with upcoming showroom openings and electric vehicle and hybrid model launches.
ALSO READ:
Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
On this episode of the Startech Podcast, our producer Phil will be we'll be taking a closer look at evolution of content creation apps, specifically, podcast editing apps, and how they are being advanced with AI before we sit down with the legend that is PRM (Patrick Moritz) and dissect the tangled and strange world of NFT’s
IIFA is collaborating with the UN to help bring the goals to the people
Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.