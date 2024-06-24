Auto Buzz: Everything you need to know about the motoring events in the region

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 1:23 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM

Dubai continues to grow as a focal point for the region’s automotive scene, as the season heats up with numerous curtain raisers, ribbon cuttings and major announcements by various company personnel to elevate their respective brands in the market. Here’s what’s been talked about over the past couple of weeks:

Sports car brand Morgan relaunched in Middle East; Morgan Plus Four revealed on board QE2 Cruise Ship

Adamas Motor Group, the exclusive distributor of Morgan Motor Company in the UAE and Bahrain, announced the premiere of the long-anticipated Morgan Plus Four sports car at an event held aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship and hotel in Dubai, UAE.

The new Morgan Plus Four is a sight for sore eyes, with its blend of a neo-retro design and cutting-edge technology. With its lightweight aluminum architecture and turbocharged 2.0-litre BMW TwinPower Turbo inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 255 horsepower, the Plus Four can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Its enhanced chassis dynamics and refined interior, which includes things like a starter button and analogue gauges (mixing the new with the old), it is said to deliver a thrilling driving experience, while a range of customisable options is said to provide Plus Four owners with a truly bespoke ownership experience.

The exclusive event also marked the official relaunch of the Morgan brand in the region with Adamas Motor Group officially appointed to support the wider GCC network. In addition to the dramatic reveal, the evening’s programme also featured a charity auction of five bespoke prints, each inspired by Morgan’s storied history and heritage. All proceeds from the auction were donated to Emirates Red Crescent, reflecting Adamas Motor Group’s commitment to social responsibility.

IKEA introduces electric delivery truck

In alignment with the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, and the UAE’s national policy, which encourages the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Al Futtaim IKEA has announced the launch of its new 8-tonne delivery electric truck equipped with advanced LFP battery technology. This initiative by the region’s leading Swedish home furnishing retailer, marks its commitment to sustainability, and its effort to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Given its extensive fleet of delivery vehicles, Al Futtaim IKEA is dedicated to supporting the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s target of having EVs constitute 50 percent of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050 by introducing EV trucks into its logistics operations.

The new electric truck, which boasts a range of 250 kilometres on a full charge, has already undergone successful testing and its initial launch will see the truck being used for small store replenishments, servicing routes from the main store in Yas Island to Al Wahda Mall and the new store in Dalma Mall.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al Futtaim IKEA UAE, Egypt, Oman, and Qatar, said: "At Al Futtaim IKEA, we are deeply committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people. In today's world, this means transforming our business and value chain to drastically reduce our climate footprint. This commitment extends our responsibility to the planet. The launch of our 8-tonne electric truck is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and achieving our sustainability goals. We are excited about the potential impact of this initiative and look forward to expanding our fleet of zero-emission vehicles in the near future."

As per its official statement, the introduction of this electric truck is expected to prevent 29 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to the emissions produced by seven passenger cars driven for a year or the carbon absorbed by 477 seedlings grown for a decade. The truck which is powered by LFP battery technology is claimed to ensure efficient energy use and a longer lifespan. By integrating more ZEVs into its fleet, IKEA aims to contribute towards the decarbonisation of the transport industry.