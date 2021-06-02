Videos | 2nd Jun 2021

KT takes the first Metro ride to Expo 2020 and DIP stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the first journey to the Dubai Investment Park Station, which is part of the @rta_dubai's Route 2020. The station will initially be used by Expo pass holders, offering easy access to the site, with its full launch to the public when Expo’s gates open on October 1, 2021. Video by Juidin Bernarrd