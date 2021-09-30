Videos
KT Reviews: No Time To Die

Khaleej Times reviews Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie playing the iconic character.
  • Videos
    00:03:58
    KT Reviews: No Time To Die
  • UAE Places
    00:10:51
    Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to know from our experts
  • UAE Places
    Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
  • Videos
    00:05:09
    KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October 2021; Pacquiao retires from boxing
  • Videos
    00:01:00
    Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's success, says top Kuwaiti pavilion official
  • Videos
    00:04:42
    KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best city in the world
  • Videos
    00:03:15
    Watch: Why do Emiratis eat with their hands?
  • Videos
    00:01:00
    Video: Top Bollywood celebrities attend Showbiz Icons Awards 2021
  • Videos
    00:05:35
    KT Morning Chat: Who's in UAE's new cabinet, RTA's Dh15b Expo project
  • Videos
    00:04:00
    KT Morning Chat: Who can get free flu vaccines in UAE and where?
  • UAE Places
    00:03:01
    Video: Inside Dubai's new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali
  • Sports
    00:06:41
    IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?
 
