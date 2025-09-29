KT Plus 150: Khaleej Times is proud to recognize the most dynamic, talented young individuals in the UAE.
70% of global innovation comes from those under 40. That’s power! And now, for the first time ever across the UAE, we’re celebrating the individuals driving that change 🇦🇪
Introducing the KT Plus 150: recognizing the top 150 changemakers under 40 across 15 industries.
They challenge the status quo and lead when no one else dares to.
Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 2:58 PM
Karma Hashem
Karma Hashem is a Multimedia Producer at Khaleej Times. In her role, Karma is responsible for creating engaging content across various social media platforms.
With a strong background in social media strategy and content creation, Karma has significantly contributed to enhancing brand visibility and engagement. She holds a Bachelor's degree in E-Marketing & Social Media from Princess Sumaya University for Technology.