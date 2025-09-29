KT Plus 150: Khaleej Times is proud to recognize the most dynamic, talented young individuals in the UAE.

70% of global innovation comes from those under 40. That’s power! And now, for the first time ever across the UAE, we’re celebrating the individuals driving that change 🇦🇪 Introducing the KT Plus 150: recognizing the top 150 changemakers under 40 across 15 industries. They challenge the status quo and lead when no one else dares to.