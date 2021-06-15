Videos
Logo
Videos | 15 Jun 2021

KT Morning Chat: UAE travel suspension extended; Abu Dhabi 'green pass' effective from today

Ban on arrivals extended until July 7; 'Green Pass' protocol comes into effect in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE travel suspension...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Have you tried this famous Dh5 Dubai...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

How a UAE tech company is making fuel...

khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Israel's new PM Bennett...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: A look inside Abu Dhabi's...

khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Foreign pilgrims to miss...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: The UAE is elected to the UN Security ...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The food trail in UAE: Making of a royal...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Abu Dhabi-based Filipino kid rocks...

khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Indian boy finds himself on UAE...

khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Food Trail: A restaurant of the 80s

 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 