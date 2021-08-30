Videos
KT Morning Chat: UAE tourist visa opens from today; worst is over, says UAE VP

Tourist visa applications, ticket demand quadruple and worst is over, says UAE VP in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Videos
    00:04:29
    KT Morning Chat: UAE tourist visa opens from today; worst is over, says UAE VP
  • Videos
    00:01:35
    Meet Jack Carleson, an 18-year-old LEGO builder
  • Videos
    00:05:46
    KT Morning Chat: UAE resumes tourist visas for vaccinated passengers, schools reopen in today
  • Videos
    00:07:37
    KT One-on-One with Emirati pilot Salma Al Baloushi
  • Videos
    00:07:57
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Lake Geneva Diary
  • Videos
    00:03:48
    Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Australian pavilion that showcases 60,000 years of history
  • Nation
    00:02:07
    Watch: Meet the Dubai heroes who saved a pregnant cat and impressed Sheikh Mohammed
  • Nation
    00:05:26
    KT Morning Chat: Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi must register on ICA, all you need to know about back to school
  • Nation
    00:03:03
    KT storybook: Meet the UK teenager who only holidays in UAE
  • Videos
    00:06:01
    KT Morning Chat: US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan pullout and Dubai's new big attraction
  • Videos
    00:07:13
    KT Morning Chat: Back to school, visa extension
  • Nation
    00:05:02
    KT Morning Chat: Stiffer penalties for quarantine violators in the UAE; Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations
 
