Videos 00:06:31 KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online

Videos 00:03:50 Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini Diary

Videos 00:06:35 KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid test for India-Dubai travel; 100% foreign ownership licenses in Abu Dhabi

Videos 00:16:32 Video: Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on acting in dark thriller Kuruthi

Nation 00:07:50 KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

Videos 00:07:33 KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories

Videos 00:02:03 KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions

Videos 00:03:26 Star Tech: In conversation with Philip Bahoshy

Videos 00:06:53 KT Morning Chat: UAE on UK amber list; GDRFA nod for returning Dubai residents

Videos 00:06:54 KT Morning Chat: Vaccinated expats can now fly back to UAE

Videos 00:05:33 KT Morning Chat: UAE rolls out Sinopharm jab for 3-17 age group; updates on flight restrictions