KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online

UAE flights: Passengers with approved Covid vaccines taken abroad can register with ICA in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Videos
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online
  • Videos
    00:03:50
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini Diary
  • Videos
    00:06:35
    KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid test for India-Dubai travel; 100% foreign ownership licenses in Abu Dhabi
  • Videos
    00:16:32
    Video: Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on acting in dark thriller Kuruthi
  • Nation
    00:07:50
    KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
  • Videos
    00:07:33
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Videos
    00:02:03
    KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions
  • Videos
    00:03:26
    Star Tech: In conversation with Philip Bahoshy
  • Videos
    00:06:53
    KT Morning Chat: UAE on UK amber list; GDRFA nod for returning Dubai residents
  • Videos
    00:06:54
    KT Morning Chat: Vaccinated expats can now fly back to UAE
  • Videos
    00:05:33
    KT Morning Chat: UAE rolls out Sinopharm jab for 3-17 age group; updates on flight restrictions
  • Nation
    00:09:07
    Video: When I landed in Dubai, there was just one cinema hall, says expat of 57 years
 
