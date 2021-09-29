Videos
Logo
Videos | 29 Sep 2021

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October 2021; Pacquiao retires from boxing

Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced and Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:05:09
    KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October 2021; Pacquiao retires from boxing
  • Videos
    00:01:00
    Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's success, says top Kuwaiti pavilion official
  • Videos
    00:04:42
    KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best city in the world
  • Videos
    00:03:15
    Watch: Why do Emiratis eat with their hands?
  • Videos
    00:01:00
    Video: Top Bollywood celebrities attend Showbiz Icons Awards 2021
  • Videos
    00:05:35
    KT Morning Chat: Who's in UAE's new cabinet, RTA's Dh15b Expo project
  • Videos
    00:04:00
    KT Morning Chat: Who can get free flu vaccines in UAE and where?
  • UAE Places
    00:03:01
    Video: Inside Dubai's new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali
  • Sports
    00:06:41
    IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?
  • UAE Places
    00:00:50
    Video: New Hindu temple to open for worshippers in October 2022
  • UAE Places
    00:02:44
    Video: KT takes you around the only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai
  • Videos
    00:04:44
    KT Morning Chat: Special permits for stranded UAE expats
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 