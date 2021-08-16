Videos
Logo
Videos | 16 Aug 2021

KT Morning Chat: Taliban declare Afghan 'war is over'; students in UAE not to switch learning model mid-term

Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul and students in Abu Dhabi asked not to switch models mid-term in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta . Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:01:37
    Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country as Taliban move further into Kabul
  • Nation
    00:06:40
    KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10 days
  • Videos
    00:03:00
    Video: Dubai's Pakistan Association marks 75th Independence Day
  • Videos
    00:05:09
    KT One-on-One with Eitan Na'eh, Israel's Head of Mission in UAE
  • Videos
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online
  • Videos
    00:03:50
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini Diary
  • Videos
    00:06:35
    KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid test for India-Dubai travel; 100% foreign ownership licenses in Abu Dhabi
  • Videos
    00:16:32
    Video: Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on acting in dark thriller Kuruthi
  • Nation
    00:07:50
    KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
  • Videos
    00:07:33
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Videos
    00:02:03
    KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions
  • Videos
    00:03:26
    Star Tech: In conversation with Philip Bahoshy
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 