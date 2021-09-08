Videos
KT Morning Chat: Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE among 3 countries; UAE tops global vaccination rates

Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and South Africa and UAE tops global vaccination rates in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
