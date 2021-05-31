Videos
KT Morning Chat: India travel suspension extended; UAE fuel prices up

No flight arrivals from India until June 30; Fuel prices up 27 per cent since Feb in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
