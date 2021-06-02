Videos
Videos | 2nd Jun 2021

KT Morning Chat: Grade 12 CBSE, ISC exams cancelled, special flight and more

Joy and relief as Grade 12 CBSE, ISC exams cancelled, stranded Filipinos go home on special flight, UAE bending the Covid curve, and much more on KT Morning Chat
  • Nation
    00:03:47
    Video: Indian student feels 'honoured' as she receives 10-year UAE Golden Visa
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:51
    KT Morning Chat: Dubai provides vaccine booking through WhatsApp; India's economy shrinks by 7.3%
  • Videos
    00:05:25
    KT Morning Chat: India travel suspension extended; UAE fuel prices up
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:39
    KT Morning Chat: UAE okays new Covid drug; Saudi lifts ban on arrivals from 11 countries
  • Nation
    00:03:16
    Star Tech: UAE’s new high-tech e-scooters
  • Nation
    00:02:39
    Dubai Expo 2020: Local, regional artists' creative take on environmental issues at Sustainability Pavilion
  • Nation
    00:02:47
    Video: 200 Chinese tourists get free Sinopharm Covid vaccine in Dubai
  • Videos
    00:05:14
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:56
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 26
  • Nation
    00:03:52
    KT Storybook: Meet the wrestlers of UAE
  • Videos
    00:04:29
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:55
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 25
 
