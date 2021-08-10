Videos
Videos | 10 Aug 2021

KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid test for India-Dubai travel; 100% foreign ownership licenses in Abu Dhabi

GDRFA approval, negative Covid test results needed for those flying to Dubai from India and Abu Dhabi rolls out 100 per cent foreign ownership licenses in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
