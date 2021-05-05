Videos
Logo
Videos | 5 May 2021

KT Morning chat: Expo 2020 meeting, Eid holidays, India-UAE travel

More than 370 delegates from around the world have arrived in Dubai for the final International Participants Meeting for Expo 2020, 5-day Eid holidays have been announced, India-UAE travel suspension extended until further notice and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:04:34
    KT Morning chat: Expo 2020 meeting, Eid holidays, India-UAE travel
  • Nation
    00:00:53
    No Ramadan tents in Dubai this year
  • Nation
    00:02:46
    Video: First Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv that witnessed history being made
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Black Friday sales begin in UAE: Get up to 90% off on deals
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:16
    KT Morning Chat: Global Village suspends shows, fireworks; Saudi, Kuwait announce new restrictions
  • Videos
    00:07:19
    What's brewing in news? Join our Morning Chat
  • World
    00:01:01
    Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases suppress 100 million
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:56
    KT Morning Chat: Foreign students can now sponsor families in UAE; Oman extends land border closure
  • Nation
    00:06:18
    #KTMorningChat: G20 summit opens; Trump camp loses Pennsylvania suit
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Covid-19: Updated list of UAE fines for violations of safety measures
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:13
    KT Morning Chat: DSF begins today; Bitcoin hits all-time high rising above $20,000
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:32
    KT Morning Chat: Active Covid cases drop in UAE; Kuwait extends entry ban for non-citizens
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 