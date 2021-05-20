Videos
Videos | 20 May 2021

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories

Dubai Airports' new rapid PCR tests and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Find all the details on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Videos
    00:04:41
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • News Bulletins
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 19
  • Nation
    00:02:33
    KT Explains: Third booster Sinopharm shot
  • World
    00:02:12
    Israel-Gaza conflict: Day 10
  • Videos
    00:03:49
    KT Storybook: This UAE man owns a million cassettes
  • Videos
    00:04:24
    KT Morning Chat: Sinopharm booster shot, and other top stories
  • World
    00:01:00
    Israel-Gaza Conflict: The last 24 hours
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:11
    KT Morning Chat: Breather for vaccinated in Dubai; Israel-Palestine conflict enters second week
  • World
    00:01:53
    Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-Mumbai flights
  • News Bulletins
    00:02:45
    KT Morning Chat: ATM event begins in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Covid quarantine rule to be lifted
  • World
    00:01:55
    Israel-Palestine conflict: The last 24 hours
  • World
    00:05:05
    Covid in Goa: Trouble in paradise?
 
