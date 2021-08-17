Videos
KT Morning Chat: Biden defends Afghanistan pullout; 6 countries removed from Abu Dhabi green list

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan and 6 countries to be removed from Abu Dhabi green list in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Videos
    00:05:39
    KT Morning Chat: Biden defends Afghanistan pullout; 6 countries removed from Abu Dhabi green list
  • KT Engage
    00:02:12
    Franklin Templeton: Client Value Proposition
  • World
    00:01:54
    Video: Surreal scenes unfold across Kabul as Taliban take over Afghanistan
  • Videos
    00:05:33
    KT Morning Chat: Taliban declare Afghan 'war is over'; students in UAE not to switch learning model mid-term
  • Videos
    00:01:37
    Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country as Taliban move further into Kabul
  • Nation
    00:06:40
    KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10 days
  • Videos
    00:03:00
    Video: Dubai's Pakistan Association marks 75th Independence Day
  • Videos
    00:05:09
    KT One-on-One with Eitan Na'eh, Israel's Head of Mission in UAE
  • Videos
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online
  • Videos
    00:03:50
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini Diary
  • Videos
    00:06:35
    KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid test for India-Dubai travel; 100% foreign ownership licenses in Abu Dhabi
  • Videos
    00:16:32
    Video: Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on acting in dark thriller Kuruthi
 
