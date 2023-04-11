UAE

KT Explains: Importance of the last ten days of Ramadan

This final stretch is the holiest for Muslims as they believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan. This night is called Laylat Al Qadr (night of power).

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 1:51 PM

Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 2:20 PM

Fiza Natoo

