KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions

Residents who've received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the UAE can fly to UAE from India, Pakistan,Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. Here's how you must prepare before you can travel.
  • Videos
    00:02:03
    KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions
  • Videos
    00:03:26
    Star Tech: In conversation with Philip Bahoshy
  • Videos
    00:06:53
    KT Morning Chat: UAE on UK amber list; GDRFA nod for returning Dubai residents
  • Videos
    00:06:54
    KT Morning Chat: Vaccinated expats can now fly back to UAE
  • Videos
    00:05:33
    KT Morning Chat: UAE rolls out Sinopharm jab for 3-17 age group; updates on flight restrictions
  • Nation
    00:09:07
    Video: When I landed in Dubai, there was just one cinema hall, says expat of 57 years
  • Videos
    00:02:01
    Watch: Famous athletes who struggled with depression
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:00
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi cuts business fees by 90 per cent; latest on the Olympics
  • Videos
    00:05:29
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Nation
    00:03:13
    Star Tech: Google for Startups Accelerator MENA
  • Nation
    00:02:53
    UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19
  • News Bulletins
    KT Morning Chat: UAE opens embassy in Israel; Hi-tech keeps Dubai safe
 
