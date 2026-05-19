Jetour UAE, together with Elite Group Holding, has unveiled its largest service centre globally, marking a major milestone in the brand's aftersales journey across the UAE
Spanning over 100,000 sq. ft. and designed to service up to 300 vehicles daily, the new facility on Sheikh Zayed Road combines advanced automotive technology with premium customer experiences, including lounges and hospitality-focused spaces
- PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 9:52 AM
- Partner Content
The service centre is now open to customers from Monday to Saturday, between 8 AM and 8 PM.
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