Jetour Trusted Preowned has officially launched in the UAE, with the opening of its first flagship showroom in Al Quoz, Dubai
Backed by Elite Group Holding, the new facility introduces an official destination for certified pre-owned Jetour vehicles
- PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 3:03 PM
- Partner Content
Offering access to inspected models, aftersales support, warranty coverage, trade-in options, and finance & insurance solutions.
The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an event attended by industry guests, media, and influencers.
The showroom is located in Al Quoz, Dubai near Onpassive Metro and opens Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 9 PM, and Sundays from 12 PM to 9 PM.
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