Videos | 21st Apr 2021

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?

It's Match 14 and 15 of the Indian Premier League respectively; with Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Chennai Super Kings today. Who holds the advantage and why? Ayaz Memon at @Cricketwallah explains as part of our daily IPL coverage.