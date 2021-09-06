International (videos)
Logo
International | 6 Sep 2021

12-year-old dies from Nipah virus in Kerala

A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus in Kerala on Sunday, Sep 6. Two health workers in contact with the boy are now under surveillance. What is Nipah virus? Here are the key facts. (Video: Zubina Ahmed)
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
International - Latest Videos
  • International
    00:00:59
    12-year-old dies from Nipah virus in Kerala
  • International
    00:02:42
    Watch: Joe Biden defends withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan
  • International
    00:01:54
    Video: Surreal scenes unfold across Kabul as Taliban take over Afghanistan
  • Videos
    00:03:50
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini Diary
  • International
    00:03:00
    Mucormycosis: The black fungus hitting Covid-19 patients in India
  • International
    00:02:12
    Israel-Gaza conflict: Day 10
  • International
    00:01:00
    Israel-Gaza Conflict: The last 24 hours
  • International
    00:01:53
    Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-Mumbai flights
  • International
    00:01:55
    Israel-Palestine conflict: The last 24 hours
  • International
    00:05:05
    Covid in Goa: Trouble in paradise?
  • International
    00:00:59
    Video: WHO approves Sinopharm Covid vaccine
  • International
    00:02:29
    Covid-19: India tops 20 million cases amid warning of 'horrible' weeks ahead
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 