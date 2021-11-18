Inside a private jet worth $70 million

Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, will welcome visitors from today. The attraction this year features the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over 150 million flowers of more than 120 varieties, including some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region; the park is set to reopen under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy a fun-filled experience within a safe environment.

UAE2 weeks ago