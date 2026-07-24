Indian expats get relief with new passport centres

Fri, Jul 24, 2026 | Safar 9, 1448 | Fajr 04:16
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Nasreen Abdulla is a Special Correspondent covering food, tech and human interest stories. When not challenged by deadlines, you’ll find her pulling off submissions on the jiu jitsu mats.
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