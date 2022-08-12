Independence Day special: Food knows no boundaries

In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Description - YouTube superstar Bhuvan Bam who was recently in Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Tourism to promote the city talks about his adventure-filled trip, BB Ki Vines universe and the one thing he'd like to change about social media.
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
French ambassador Xavier Chatel shares his thoughts on Sheikh Mohamed’s recent visit to France, future projects and much more.
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
We visit Ziebart to understand how you can look after your cars during the UAE's hot summer months
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu