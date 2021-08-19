Videos
Logo
Videos | 19 Aug 2021

I left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed, says former President Ashraf Ghani

The UAE on Wednesday said it is hosting former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on humanitarian grounds. Ghani left Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on the capital city Kabul over the weekend.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:14:22
    Expo 2020 Dubai: Swiss pavilion woos visitors with cutting edge innovations and the Alps magic
  • Videos
    00:02:48
    I left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed, says former President Ashraf Ghani
  • Videos
    00:05:11
    KT Morning Chat: US may extend August 31 deadline for Afghanistan; how visitors can fly to Abu Dhabi
  • Videos
    00:01:52
    Watch: Taliban hold first news conference in Kabul
  • Videos
    KT Morning Chat: Taliban vow peace; new rapid PCR test norms for 6 countries
  • Technology
    00:03:18
    #StarTech: A digital platform to translate sign language
  • World
    00:02:42
    Watch: Joe Biden defends withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan
  • Videos
    00:05:39
    KT Morning Chat: Biden defends Afghanistan pullout; 6 countries removed from Abu Dhabi green list
  • KT Engage
    00:02:12
    Franklin Templeton: Client Value Proposition
  • World
    00:01:54
    Video: Surreal scenes unfold across Kabul as Taliban take over Afghanistan
  • Videos
    00:05:33
    KT Morning Chat: Taliban declare Afghan 'war is over'; students in UAE not to switch learning model mid-term
  • Videos
    00:01:37
    Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country as Taliban move further into Kabul
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 