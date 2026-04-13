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Videos
How people cope with difficult and uncertain times
People share how they handle stress and challenges
PUBLISHED:
Mon 13 Apr 2026, 12:16 PM
By:
Nawar Alshamsi
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Written by
Nawar Alshamsi
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