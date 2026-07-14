How AI can help you prepare for job interviews

Tue, Jul 14, 2026 | Muharram 29, 1448 | Fajr 04:09
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Husain Rizvi is a Senior Features Writer who covers entertainment and lifestyle stories and has a profound interest in tech (games) and sports. When he’s not working, you can find him at the gym, or finishing a boss fight in a video game.
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