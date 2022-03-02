Hidden gem: Inside UAE's flower farm

KT speaks to Alex Shevchenko, a volunteer based in Kyiv to discuss the situation as well as the public morale in the Ukrainian capital
Videos2 hours ago
The farm located in Wadi Asimah, Ras Al Khaimah has more than 50,000 flowers and is surrounded by mountains.
Videos3 hours ago
actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on being the new-age romantic hero and the experiences that made him want to be an actor. His popular release #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein, which was trending on Netflix UAE, has recently been renewed for a season 2.
Videos4 days ago
With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?
Videos6 days ago
View at the Palm has recently opened the ‘Next Level’, where one can catch an aerial view of the man-made island from 250m above.
Videos2 weeks ago
We tried an amazing five-course dinner at the Turkish Village located in Jumeirah that includes a one-metre mix grill platter with some of the juiciest kebabs and so much more.
Videos2 weeks ago
Khaleej Times speaks to UK pianist and singer Tom Seals who will be the opening act of tonight’s performance at the Al Wasl Plaza.
Videos2 weeks ago
Anker's MagGo line-up are 7.5-watt chargers that are designed for the iPhone 12 and 13 but they can also charge AirPods as well. They take advantage of the iPhone's magnets, so you can effectively snap your device quickly, safely and recharge quickly, whether you're at home, on the go or even in your car.
Videos3 weeks ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos3 weeks ago
Pakistani filmmakers and producers Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq visit the Pakistan Pavilion for a candid chat on the film industry in Pakistan.
Videos1 month ago
For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.
Videos1 month ago
Live from Expo 2020, Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sits down for a Q&A at Al Wasl Plaza, and gives a special message to the fans.
Videos1 month ago
We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago