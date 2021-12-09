UAE

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.


Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

Videos16 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber

Videos23 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines

Videos31 minutes ago

Wknd. Conversations - Redefining Strength

The event aimed to bring together influential voices, fitness experts, and ambassadors to foster a dialogue about the connecting pillars of health, including both physical and mental factors such as sleep, stress, and heart health, and how wearable technology in this domain can aid one’s journey to better health and discovering what's strong with you.

Videos1 week ago

Dubai Padel Cup: Men's tournament

The month-long fiesta for padel lovers is coming to an end on November 27. The tournament is bringing together a male and female competition for beginners and intermediary padel tennis players under categories A&B, C+ and C.

Sports2 weeks ago

First-of-its-kind Korean food at Expo 2020 Dubai

We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.

Videos4 weeks ago