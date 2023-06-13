UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

From Russia to Dubai: A stylist finds freedom and creativity in the city

Elena Nerova believes that the city is not the kind of artificial place it is often claimed to be

by

Rahul Gajjar

Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:43 PM

Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:44 PM

READ MORE:

Rahul Gajjar
Rahul Gajjar

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

'To heal nature we need to heal ourselves': Booker winner Ben Okri on the KT Life Podcast

videos

'To heal nature we need to heal ourselves': Booker winner Ben Okri on the KT Life Podcast

Ben Okri is the Booker-winning novelist who was in town to conduct workshops and talk about his books Every Leaf a Hallelujah and Tiger Work as part of Expo City’s Connecting Minds Book Club, supported by Emirates Literature Foundation. The renowned author and thinker brings the attention to the need for a new kind of sensibility where writers and artists can address the issue of climate change with an urgency.

videos