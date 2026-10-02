flydubai pilot back in UAE after mid-air incident

Fri, Oct 02, 2026 | | Fajr 04:54|DXB 33.5°C
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Watch the latest videos and updates by Badr Huraibi Ali Abdullah Alhuraibi on Khaleej Times, covering stories from Dubai and beyond.
UAE Attorney General forms team to investigate flydubai altercation incident
Houthis attacked power distribution station in Madinah: Saudi-led coalition
Who is Captain Smit Machchhar? Indian pilot injured in flydubai plane altercation
UAE petrol and diesel prices for October 2026 announced
'Incident' on board Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight; plane diverted to Saudi Arabia