Expo 2020 Dubai: Stunning closing show

The Greatest Show on Earth came to a close on Thursday night in a star-studded ceremony. Celebrations that ran through the night saw fireworks illuminate the sky above the Expo 2020 Dubai site
Videos6 minutes ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
Videos10 hours ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 day ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 days ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos5 days ago
Breakfast with the stars was held at Meydan horserace track on Wednesday morning. Dubai World Cup fans had the chance to mingle and discuss winning probabilities right before the races on Saturday March 26.
Dubai World Cup1 week ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup2 weeks ago
Dr AK Abdul Momen encourages Bangladeshis to pursue careers in agriculture and food security sectors
Videos2 weeks ago
The bestselling international pop star will be performing live at Coca-Cola Arena on March 18
Videos2 weeks ago
The sportsperson, author and motivational speaker, Jessica Smith talks about her emotional battles, fighting biases and creating a more inclusive world for people of determination
Videos2 weeks ago
Korea’s number one fried chicken brand, KyoChon has opened a new branch in Mall of the Emirates. Now there are 3 branches of KyoChon in Dubai.
Food3 weeks ago
In a sit-down with Khaleej Times at her office in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farida shares parts of her journey that has been filled with successes and challenges, and how she became at the forefront of the UAE's response plan for the worst pandemic seen in her (our) lifetime as the Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector and the Manager of Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre of Public Health.
Videos3 weeks ago
KT speaks to Alex Shevchenko, a volunteer based in Kyiv to discuss the situation as well as the public morale in the Ukrainian capital
Videos4 weeks ago
The farm located in Wadi Asimah, Ras Al Khaimah has more than 50,000 flowers and is surrounded by mountains.
Videos4 weeks ago
actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on being the new-age romantic hero and the experiences that made him want to be an actor. His popular release #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein, which was trending on Netflix UAE, has recently been renewed for a season 2.
Videos1 month ago
With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?
Videos1 month ago