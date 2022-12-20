Watch: Hatta Honey Festival to showcase products by over 50 Emirati beekeepers

Event to provide visitors an opportunity to learn about different varieties of honey and how to distinguish them

By Wam Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 6:58 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 7:07 PM

Hatta, has lined up a host of experiences and activities to end the year on a high note. Among them is the Hatta Honey Festival, a five-day festival that supports traditional beekeeping, one of the region’s oldest and most popular crafts.

During the festival, which runs from December 27-3 at the Hatta Community Centre, experts and professional beekeepers will share knowledge and know-how on honey production and explore innovative ways to improve its quality.

More than 50 beekeepers from across the country will participate in the festival.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The festival presents a significant opportunity to promote Hatta’s local industry and provide a platform for beekeepers from around the Emirates to discuss and share their knowledge in honey production. Additionally, it explores ways to improve its quality and displays various products from the Hatta apiaries.”

Hatta has established itself as one of Dubai’s top tourist attractions. Activities offered by the region are a key focus of the ongoing #Dubai Destinations winter campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. The region is renowned for producing the finest quality of honey.

The festival’s seventh edition will feature the families’ market, a children’s play area, and a honey sample inspection corner, in addition to distributing valuable gifts to the guests.

The event will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about different varieties of honey and the characteristics of each. Previous editions of this festival attracted a significant audience. The campaign also spotlights Hatta’s exceptional recreational facilities, luxury resorts and diverse adventure activities, such as camping, cycling, hiking and swimming.

The Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve, home to many rare birds and animals, is a highlight in the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign.

The festival coincides with the second edition of the Hatta Cultural Nights, which will be held from December 21 to January 1, 2023 and celebrate Emirati heritage, folklore, music, and poetry.

