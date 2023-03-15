Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to bring together top publishers, authors, poets and illustrators

The 12-day event featuring workshops and live shows will kick off at Expo Centre on May 3

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:44 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:50 PM

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced the return of the annual edition of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) which will take place from May 3 - 14 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event will bring together leading publishers, authors, poets, illustrators and creatives to deliver an exciting agenda of cultural and artistic programmes, including dialogues, workshops and live shows.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, noted that SCRF embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), to invest in the younger generations and equip them with knowledge and skill sets they will need to ably lead the nation into its future.

He said: “Through this annual festival focused on children and youth, we are helping young people understand and embrace knowledge as a tool for their lifelong growth and character development.”

Highlighting that SCRF has cemented its position as a premier platform for children's book publishers, authors, and artists over the years, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, shared that the upcoming edition will continue to promote the development of children’s literature.

She also revealed that the 14th edition will feature a packed agenda of events, shows and workshops to allow children and youth to freely explore their creative side and apply their talents.

ALSO READ: