Abu Dhabi: Kerala drama festival to feature actors from all over UAE

The event, which is marking its golden jubilee, has been named in memory of late Malayalam acting legend Murali

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 5:28 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 5:35 PM

Residents in Abu Dhabi will be able to watch eight plays in the Malayalam language by talented theatre artists, as the annual Bharath Murali Drama Festival returns after a gap of two years.

From Saturday until January 30, the plays will be staged at the Kerala Social Centre in Abu Dhabi. The inauguration ceremony was held on Friday evening.

Performing teams, shortlisted after a screening process, come from all the emirates of the UAE. The inaugural play is by a team from Indian Social Centre, Ajman.

The festival has been named in memory of versatile late Malayalam actor Murali and is a signature event for the KSC, its president V.P. Krishnakumar said.

“This is the 11th edition of the annual Bharath Murali Drama Festival, which is a major calendar event drawing interest from theatre artists and community members, who participate with great enthusiasm. This year’s event is special as we are also marking our 50 years,” he said.

Shereen Vijayan, the general secretary, noted that judges for the competition are coming from Kerala.

“These dramas are directed by top directors. There will be a two-member judging panel from Kerala.”

Nisham Velluthadathil, arts secretary, said that the screening process started in October.

“We have checked the entire script and got necessary approvals from the local authorities before conducting the festival. Each play will last between 1 to 2 hours.”

V.S. Thampi, assistant vice-president, Lulu International Exchange, said the festival is among the most sought-after by drama lovers in the UAE.

“This is an opportunity for all art lovers to witness some memorable performances,” said Sooraj Prabhakar, senior operations manager, Ahalia Medical Group.

Both Lulu International Exchange and Ahalia Medical Group are supporting the festival.

There will be prizes in different categories, including the best play, director, script, actor, actress, child artiste, costume, and music among others, which will be declared on January 31.

The plays will be staged on Saturday, and Sunday, January 20, 21, 26, 28, 29 and 30. The seating capacity is for 700 people and the first bell for the play will ring at 8.15 pm.

