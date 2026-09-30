Etihad Rail launches Abu Dhabi-Dubai train service

First passenger journey arrives in Dubai by rail

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 9:50 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

MOST POPULAR

1

Iran threatens new strikes as it awaits US response to Hormuz plan

2

UAE President receives Israel PM Netanyahu, discusses bilateral relations

3

UAE fuel prices: Oil hits $107 ahead of October rates announcement

4

Etihad Rail passenger train arrives at Dubai's Al Yalayis station from Abu Dhabi

5

UAE calls for peaceful settlement of dispute over 3 islands occupied by Iran