Estonia aims to attract UAE travellers

With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings


Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

Meet Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the woman who guided the UAE’s response to the pandemic

Meet Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the woman who guided the UAE’s response to the pandemic

In a sit-down with Khaleej Times at her office in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farida shares parts of her journey that has been filled with successes and challenges, and how she became at the forefront of the UAE's response plan for the worst pandemic seen in her (our) lifetime as the Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector and the Manager of Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre of Public Health.

Must-have desserts at Expo 2020 Dubai

Must-have desserts at Expo 2020 Dubai

With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?

