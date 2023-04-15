When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cheated taxi driver, paid fare years later

The actor recollects an incident from his college days while promoting his upcoming Eid Al Fitr release

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 6:14 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 6:16 PM

These days, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming Eid release, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is expected to be released on April 21. During one of the events, the actor recalled how he deceived a taxi driver during his college days when he used to have little money in his pockets.

The actor and other cast members from the movie appeared in a recent episode of the popular TV talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when the host asked Salman about the last time he travelled in a local train in Mumbai.

The actors recollected the days of his youth, recounting how he would travel downtown daily from his home in the suburbs to attend lectures at St Xavier’s College, according to a news report.

“We used to travel by train to college, but sometimes, we felt like travelling comfortably. So, one day, I decided to take a taxi. But the fun part was that I did not have any money. I stopped the driver a lane away from my college and told him that I would get the money, but I never returned,” he revealed to host Kapil Sharma,” said the actor, who dropped out of college later to start a career in modelling and movies.

"Eventually, I got into modelling and started earning quite well. So, once, I decided to take a taxi back home. Throughout the journey, the driver kept saying that he had seen me somewhere before. When I reached home, I told him that I will (go home) get the money. That’s when it struck him and he immediately recognised me. We both had a laugh about the incident, but I made sure to pay back the due fare, with interest,” he further said.

Salman is among the biggest earners in Bollywood, having delivered several box-office hits over the years. According to reports his current net worth is estimated to be around $350 million. A major part of his income comes from brand endorsements as well as appearances in TV shows and live shows.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is Salman’s first Eid release in four years. The action, family-drama and romance also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gil and Palak Tiwari, among others.